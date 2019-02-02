

CTV Vancouver





Police in New Westminster said it's "unbelievably surprising" that a driver and his passenger walked away from a serious collision without any injuries.

Authorities said it appears the driver was going too fast and lost control. The Jeep crossed all four lanes of traffic before veering off the road and tumbling down an embankment.

It happened on Columbia Street near McBride Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

The male driver and the female passenger were not hurt and did not require any medical attention, police said.

The driver may be charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police said speed was a factor and have ruled out drugs or alcohol.