RCMP say one person has been taken into custody after the driver of a Dodge Ram truck allegedly collided with a number of vehicles while driving through Richmond and Delta Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, multiple 911 calls began around 3:20 p.m., with callers describing the southbound truck being driven erratically along Highway 99.

RCMP did not specify how many vehicles the truck is alleged to have hit, but said the investigation spans several kilometres and involves “many collisions”.

Police did not provide an age for the driver, but said a male had been taken into custody near 56th Street in Delta after the truck turned onto Highway 17 in the direction of the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but RCMP said officers had not yet had a chance to speak with all witnesses and victims of the incident.