

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A driver of a dark pickup truck allegedly fled the scene after crashing into several parked cars in Vancouver Saturday morning.

The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and East 35th Avenue.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services arrived to the scene of a dark pickup truck on its side with its airbags deployed. The vehicle appeared to have crashed into a parked car and a minivan.

Vancouver police arrived shortly after with a canine unit. It appears that the driver of the truck fled the scene, prompting a large police presence in the area. It is unknown if there were any injuries at this time.

Vancouver police have not commented on this incident, but a witness told CTV News on scene that the driver attempted to go back into his vehicle after the crash before fleeing the scene.

A pickup truck had crashed into several parked cars on Main St and E35th Ave before rolling over Saturday morning. @VancouverPD brought in a K-9 unit to assist. Details on @CTVVancouver @IAFF18 pic.twitter.com/cBzKRtD7EU — Jordan Jiang (@J___Squared) September 7, 2019

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when information becomes available.