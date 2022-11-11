Driver seriously injured in crash on Lougheed Highway

Police respond to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Nov. 11, 2022. Police respond to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Nov. 11, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener