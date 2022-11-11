Driver seriously injured in crash on Lougheed Highway

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on the Lougheed Highway that left one man seriously injured Friday morning.

Authorities said it appears the motorist lost control of his vehicle while travelling through Maple Ridge sometime before 6 a.m. and wended up crashing into a ditch.

The collision caused significant delays on the busy highway, which remained limited to single-lane alternating traffic between 272 and 280 streets several hours after the crash. Officials said detours were in effect.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said they are still working to determine the cause of the accident, and had not ruled out any possible factors.

The latest on road closures is available on the DriveBC website.