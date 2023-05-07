Driver rescued after car plunges into the Nicomekl River in South Surrey

Four people are in hospital after a two-vehicle collision in South Surrey Sunday that resulted in one car plunging into the Nicomekl River.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., a black SUV travelling southbound on 152 Street rear-ended another vehicle travelling in the same direction before veering off the road and into the river. The male driver had appeared to suffer a medical event, RCMP say.

An RCMP officer, a bystander and the female passenger of the submerged vehicle pulled the man out of the sinking car and gave him emergency first aid treatment, police say.

Eight ambulances arrived at the scene and took four people to hospital, according to BC Emergency Health Services. Two are in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition.

Images from the scene show over a dozen first responders attending to them. The car that was crashed into is seen nearby with extensive damage.

Police say 152 Street will be closed between 36th Avenue and 40th Avenue for “some time” as the incident is investigated, and are asking drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam video around the area of 152 Street and 36th Avenue at approximately 1:30 p.m. is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2023-71416. To make an anonymous report, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.