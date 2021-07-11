VANCOUVER -- Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in North Vancouver early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of Capilano Road and Marine Drive, according to North Vancouver RCMP.

The detachment said in a news release that the first person to arrive at the scene was an on-duty officer from the West Vancouver Police Department, who happened upon the scene moments after the collision occurred.

A four-door sedan was travelling east on Marine Drive west of Capilano Road when the collision occurred, RCMP said.

"The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, called 9-1-1, and rendered assistance to the injured pedestrians," Mounties said in their release.

Police are now asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

Investigators are especially interested in seeing dash cam or surveillance video from the area.

While police are in the early stages of their investigation, they said alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.