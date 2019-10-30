

Luisa Alvarez and Kendra Mangione, CTV News Vancouver





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - A driver has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge for his role in a 2016 crash that killed a teenager in Mission, B.C.

Jacob Blanthorne, 24, entered the plea in a provincial courthouse in Abbotsford Wednesday morning to driving without due care and attention.

He'd previously been charged with dangerous driving causing death, and to dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The Crown suggested a $1,500 fine, a penalty with which his defence agreed.

He was driving three others back from a bonfire party off a logging road during a heavy rainstorm in March 2016.

Lidia Ramos, just shy of 16, had been in the backseat of the Nissan Sentra when Blanthorne lost control and struck a tree. She died before her family could get to the hospital to see her.

Others in the vehicle were injured, but survived the crash.

Police said at the time that alcohol and drugs were not believed to have been factors, but they believed the vehicle was travelling too fast for the conditions on the winding road.

This is a developing news story and will be updated shortly.

