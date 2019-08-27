

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A jackknifed semi-trailer heading westbound on Highway 17 caused major delays Tuesday morning and when police came to assist, they found the driver didn't have insurance on either the cab or the trailer.

At around 7 a.m., DriveBC posted on Twitter that the semi-trailer was blocking the right lane before the Highway 91 Connector.

Const. Ken Usipiuk of Delta Police Department also posted saying it was "not a great start to the morning," adding that drivers should "expect lengthy delays waiting for heavy tow to clear the mess."

He later posted photos of a written ticket showing the driver didn't have insurance and didn't complete a pre-trip check. Those infractions cost the driver over $1,300.

"Driver should have actually done a pre-trip this morning," Usipiuk said on Twitter. "Traffic is a nightmare."

Traffic is a nightmare westbound Highway 17 @deltapolice pic.twitter.com/8dcRaib0wE — Cst Ken Usipiuk (@CstUsipiuk) August 27, 2019

A tow truck arrived on scene shortly after 8 a.m.

"Please have patience and enjoy the sun hopefully the visual distraction will be cleared within the hour," Usipiuk said.

It's unknown what led to the incident or if there were any injuries.