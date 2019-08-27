Driver of semi that jackknifed on Delta highway had no insurance
Delta Police Department responds to a jackknifed semi-trailer on Highway 17. (Const. Ken Usipiuk/Twitter)
Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 7:55AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 27, 2019 10:12AM PDT
A jackknifed semi-trailer heading westbound on Highway 17 caused major delays Tuesday morning and when police came to assist, they found the driver didn't have insurance on either the cab or the trailer.
At around 7 a.m., DriveBC posted on Twitter that the semi-trailer was blocking the right lane before the Highway 91 Connector.
Const. Ken Usipiuk of Delta Police Department also posted saying it was "not a great start to the morning," adding that drivers should "expect lengthy delays waiting for heavy tow to clear the mess."
He later posted photos of a written ticket showing the driver didn't have insurance and didn't complete a pre-trip check. Those infractions cost the driver over $1,300.
"Driver should have actually done a pre-trip this morning," Usipiuk said on Twitter. "Traffic is a nightmare."