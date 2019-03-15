

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating after a fatal collision in Maple Ridge early Friday morning.

In a statement, police said a 2014 Mazda 3 with three male occupants and a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SUV driven by a female collided near the intersection of Kanaka Way and Gilker Hill Road at around 5:40 a.m.

The male driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead. Another male was airlifted to hospital. A third male and the driver of the SUV were taken to hospital by ambulance.

None of those involved have been identified, and police have not provided any information on the conditions of those injured.

"Our condolences to the family and friends who lost their loved one here today," Cpl. Amanda Harnett said in a statement. "The investigation is still in the early stages and ICARS did utilize drone technology as part of the investigation process."

Footage from the scene also showed caution tape covering parts of a nearby playground, but it's unclear if or how that scene is connected to the crash.

The intersection was closed in both directions for several hours after the crash, but reopened at around 11:30 a.m.