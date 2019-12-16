VANCOUVER -- An SUV narrowly missed crashing into a Burnaby bus shelter Sunday, after the driver had a medical emergency.

At about 10:30 p.m. the driver crashed on Lougheed Highway near Willingdon Avenue, Mounties say.

The silver Hyundai SUV jumped the curb, avoided the bus shelter, crossed over a bike path and crashed into some shrubs and a light post.

The driver had to be extricated from the car and has since been taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported.