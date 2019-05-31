A woman who led police on what they described as a "slow-speed pursuit" through Surrey early Friday morning has been apprehended under the Mental Health Act, according to the RCMP.

The incident started at around 4 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a confrontation between a woman and a security guard near 106 Avenue and 130 Street. The confrontation happened in a parking lot being used by a film crew shooting nearby.

Police say the driver left in a Mitsubishi Eclipse, but returned shortly after.

Officers attended and used "stop sticks," which deflated the Mitsubishi’s tires, but the driver then allegedly tried to flee by driving through a public park.

On Friday morning tire tracks remained visible in the grass of the field at Royal Kwantlen Park, which is near two schools.

Despite flat tires, officers ended up trailing the Eclipse at speeds of about 30 km/h after the driver ended up back on the roadway.

"It’s actually quite slow, it was not a high speed pursuit," said Sgt. Chad Greig with Surrey RCMP. "Officers did follow closely to ensure public safety and made the decision to box the vehicle in."

More on this: investigators looking at all aspects of what may have caused this, including whether impairment or mental health played a role. Police say the woman had to be removed from the vehicle after it was boxed in. https://t.co/EFZWguHAqR @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/EHd0Awqroo — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) May 31, 2019

Police executed the maneuver on 104 Avenue near King George Boulevard, which caused the Mitsubishi to come to an abrupt stop, but RCMP say the driver still refused to cooperate.

"She would not unlock the door and would not exit the vehicle upon the officers’ request to do so, as such the members were required to break the driver’s side window," Greig told CTV News.

Witnesses watched as officers pulled the woman from the vehicle.

"Went up to her vehicle with a baton and started smashing out her windows," a witness named Amy told CTV. "There was about five or six officers that dragged her out."

RCMP are now trying to determine if the driver may have been impaired, or whether mental health may have played a role.

"Investigators will be looking at all aspects of what occurred this morning to determine if charges are applicable," Greig noted.

Two RCMP vehicles were towed from the scene around where the car was boxed in around 7 a.m.. No officers were injured.

Police say a 54-year-old woman who was behind the wheel of the Mitsubishi was arrested under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital.

Surrey RCMP asked anyone who witnessed the incident or recorded dash cam video to contact them at 604-599-0502.