Driver injured after semi-truck rollover on Highway 99 in Delta

The driver of a semi-truck was hospitalized Friday after crashing at the Highway 99 and Highway 17 interchange in Delta.

Authorities said the semi was carrying construction debris when it rolled over on the southbound ramp to Highway 17, spilling the material onto the road and shoulder.

The vehicle was also "leaking fluids onto the roadway" after the collision, the Delta Police Department told CTV News in an email.

Police could not provide any information on the extent of the driver's injuries.

The rollover forced crews to close the ramp, and authorities said it would likely take several hours to reopen.

"To stand up the truck and remove it from the road, heavy wreckers will be involved and will need the entire roadway for that recovery," Delta police said.