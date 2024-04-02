Driver in Sunday hit-and-run turns himself in: Surrey RCMP

Mounties in Surrey say one of the drivers involved in a serious crash early Sunday who initially fled the scene has turned himself in to police.

Around 2:20 a.m. that day, a Range Rover and Mitsubishi Lancer collided on 152nd Street and 69 Avenue, according to police. “Initial information indicated the Range Rover had rear-ended the Lancer,” police wrote in a Tuesday news release.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was severely injured and remains in hospital in stable, but serious, condition, police said. The passenger in that vehicle was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the Range Rover fled the scene on foot, but turned himself in later Sunday.

“He was arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and fail to remain after an accident causing bodily harm. He was released pending charge approval,” the news release continues.

The Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

The crash on 152nd Street was the second of two serious collisions that happened 40 minutes apart on Sunday, and in both cases the occupants of one of the vehicles involved fled the scene.

The other crash happened at 1:40 a.m. on 132nd Street between 78th and 82nd avenues and was between a Dodge Challenger and a Tesla. The driver of the Tesla was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and the occupants of the Dodge fled the scene.

Mounties have not provided an update on the 132nd Street collision.

Anyone who witnessed either collision or has dash camera is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.