Driver in New Westminster had vehicle shot at 'numerous times,' police say

A driver allegedly fired a gun "numerous times" at another car on in broad daylight in New Westminster Wednesday, according to authorities.

The New Westminster Police Department, in a statement, says the incident unfolded around 12:30 p.m. on the 400 block of McBride Boulevard. The suspect, who was driving a black two-door Infiniti, was reported to have "shouted at" the victim before " pointing a black handgun and shooting numerous times, resulting in a broken passenger side window."

The alleged shooter is described as an Asian man with short hair, wearing a white T-shirt and black jacket. Early indications are that the weapon was a pellet gun, police say.

“Using a weapon against another driver in traffic is reaching the heights of irresponsible and reckless behaviour,” spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a media release.

“You’re exposing other drivers and families to grave injury or worse. We’re now asking the public to help us in our investigation."

Anyone with dashcam video from Pattullo Bridge and McBride Boulevard that was recorded between 12:15 and 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday is urged to call 604-525-5411.