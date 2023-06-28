Driver in hospital after semi flips on Highway 17 in Surrey

The driver of a semi that flipped on Highway 17 in Surrey Wednesday has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, who say lane closures are expected to continue while the scene is cleared.

The single-vehicle collision happened around 11 a.m. just south of 104 Avenue, according to the Surrey RCMP.

DriveBC warned motorists to expect delays through the afternoon as traffic has been reduced to a single lane in both directions while crews work to clear the scene.

Photos from the scene show the truck on its side, apparently having crashed through the median. The roof of the cab is crumpled and the windshield is shattered on the driver’s side.

No information about the cause has been provided.