Days after two pedestrians were struck in East Vancouver, police are asking the driver who left the scene to come forward.

The victims were crossing Fraser Street near East 20th Avenue shortly after midnight Monday when a northbound vehicle ran into them.

Both were taken to hospital with injuries police described as serious but not life-threatening. One of the victims, a 35-year-old Vancouver man, remained in hospital Thursday.

Police said evidence at the scene suggests the hit-and-run vehicle is a grey or silver Kia Optima hybrid electric car, potentially a 2014 or 2015 model. Investigators say the vehicle likely has front-end damage.

"Based on the evidence collected so far, we believe the driver should be aware that they hit the pedestrians," Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a statement.

"We are appealing to the driver to do the right thing."

Anyone with information on the collision, including body shop employees, is asked to call police at 604-717-3012. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.