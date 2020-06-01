LANGLEY, B.C. -- A three-car collision in Langley is being investigated by RCMP after a driver failed to stop at a new stop sign Monday afternoon.

The crash happened 248th Street and Robertson Crescent shortly before 2 p.m.

According to Cpl. Holly Largy with Langley RCMP, the driver of a northbound Honda Pilot failed to stop at a new stop sign. They then collided with a westbound Toyota Yaris, which struck a third, southbound vehicle.

Township of Langley Fire District Chief Rob Sewell told CTV News on scene that two of the vehicles were on fire when their crews arrived, but both drivers were able to get out of their vehicles.

Largy says the injuries to one driver appear to be minor, and that person was taken to hospital by B.C. Emergency Health Services as a precautionary measure.

The intersection of 248th and Robertson was closed in all directions as crews investigated what may have led to the crash. The intersection has since been reopened.