

CTV News Vancouver





A Tesla driver who died in a fatal crash in Coquitlam earlier this year was travelling at more than 150 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, Mounties say.

In a statement issued nearly four months after the March 18 crash, RCMP said it appeared speed and impairment were behind the crash that killed the driver.

It appeared the driver of the Tesla Model X had lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole on the Lougheed Highway near Alderson Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

The car was engulfed in flames, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A field of debris that surrounded the car included large parts of the vehicle's body, as well as a fallen street sign.

The driver, who has not been identified, had more than three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system, investigators said.

His Model X was also travelling at a speed of more than 150 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Mechanical or computer failure is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.