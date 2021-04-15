VANCOUVER -- Those taking a stroll along Vancouver's seawall may have witnessed an odd sight Wednesday evening when a BMW was spotted on the popular walkway.

Video from the False Creek seawall between Science World and the Plaza of Nations shows the driver travelling along the path by the water.

The incident happened at about 8:15 p.m.

In the video, people are clearly heard telling the driver they're not supposed to be on the walkway, but it appears they just keep going.

CTV News Vancouver reached out to local police but officers said they don't have a record of anyone calling the incident in.