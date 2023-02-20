Driver hospitalized after flipping refrigerator truck on highway near Courtenay, B.C.
The driver of a refrigerator truck that flipped on a Vancouver Island highway Monday morning is recovering in hospital.
Crews with the Courtenay Fire Department received a call around 7:30 a.m. that a refrigerator truck had flipped on Highway 19 and was blocking northbound lanes.
“On arrival, the driver was out of the vehicle. Ambulance transported him to hospital,” Greg Lamb, the city’s fire inspector, told CTV News. “He was complaining of chest injuries.”
According to witnesses, the driver had some head lacerations.
It’s believed the truck was travelling southbound along the highway and started going off the right shoulder before the driver corrected it—steering the vehicle into the centre concrete divider and causing it to flip on its side.
“The truck was empty, so we’re just dealing with leaks and spills from the engine compartment,” Lamb said. “The biggest challenge of this is the traffic.”
Cumberland Road at exit 117 has been closed to traffic as cleanup efforts are underway.
With files from CTV Vancouver Island's Gord Kurbis.
