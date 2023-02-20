Driver hospitalized after flipping refrigerator truck on highway near Courtenay, B.C.

Courtney Fire Department responded to a semi-truck rollover on Highway 19 around 7:30 a.m. Feb. 20. Witnesses told CTV News that the driver, who was taken to hospital after complaining of chest pain, suffered a few head lacerations as well. Courtney Fire Department responded to a semi-truck rollover on Highway 19 around 7:30 a.m. Feb. 20. Witnesses told CTV News that the driver, who was taken to hospital after complaining of chest pain, suffered a few head lacerations as well.

