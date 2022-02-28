Driver 'dragged through the intersection' after carjacking at busy intersection: Vancouver police

Vancouver police say a driver is recovering from injuries after a carjacking at a busy intersection over the weekend.

Police confirmed with CTV News Vancouver in an email that the incident happened while a 58-year-old woman was stopped at a red light at Cambie Street at West Broadway at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday.

While waiting at the light, a man reportedly opened the passenger-side door and tried to throw the driver out of the car.

"The driver, who was belted in, was dragged through the intersection and left on the ground as the suspect drove away," police said in the statement, adding that the victim "has a number of injuries."

Police said they found both the car and the alleged carjacker soon after in Strathcona. No details were given about the suspect, but he's waiting in custody for a court appearance.