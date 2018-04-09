Driver dead, police investigating after single-car crash in Dunbar
Viewer video shows smoke from the scene of a fatal crash near UBC on Monday, April 9, 2018.
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 4:42PM PDT
Police are investigating after a man died in a collision in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood Monday afternoon.
Witnesses told police they'd seen the westbound vehicle drive through Crown Street and into a wooded area at the end of West King Edward Avenue.
Few details have been provided on the incident which occurred shortly before 3 p.m., but officers said the lone occupant of the car died at the scene.
They do not believe another vehicle was involved. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.