Mounties say they're looking for witnesses to a fatal crash near Lillooet.

Police say the incident took place on Friday just before midnight. A vehicle travelling south on Highway 99 left the road about two kilometres south of Lillooet and ended up in the Seaton Lake BC Hydro canal.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators the vehicle lost control on a curve.

Police say the three passengers in the vehicle survived, but the driver died at the scene.

No other information about the deceased or the cause of the crash was immediately released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Ashcroft Central Interior Traffic Services at 250-453-2216.

With files from the Canadian Press