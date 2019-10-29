VANCOUVER - Police are investigating after a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Vancouver's Marpole neighbourhood.

Officers said the 59-year-old Vancouver man was heading west on North Kent Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

"For unknown reasons," police said in a statement the next morning, his vehicle struck a lamp post.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called in, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been publicly identified.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash, but they suspect medical distress may have been a factor.