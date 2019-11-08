

CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – First responders say a senior was injured when he lost control of his vehicle in Burnaby Friday morning.

They said a man believed to be about 90 was trying to pass another vehicle on his way down Cariboo Road towards Gaglardi Way at the time of the crash.

He lost control, and his vehicle struck a pole and a tree before sliding down the hill and overturning near the sidewalk.

The driver was alert when first respoinders arived, and was rescued from the back of the vehicle. No other injuries have been reported.

At 11 a.m., Burnaby RCMP posted on Twitter that Cariboo was closed to northbound traffic as officials investigate.