VANCOUVER -- The driver behind the wheel of a BMW that slammed into a group of pedestrians, killing a 13-year-old girl, has been charged, nearly a year after the deadly collision that claimed the life of Deborah Seol.

Seol and several other children were walking near Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent on March 25, 2019 on their way to a park, when a BMW and a Dodge Charger collided in the intersection.

The BMW spun into the pedestrians as they waited at the crosswalk. Seol was badly injured and died in hospital. A boy in the group was also hurt.

On Thursday, the RCMP announced a charge of “drive without due care and attention” under the BC Motor Vehicle Act was approved against the 27-year-old driver of the BMW.

RCMP did not name the driver in a news release on Thursday, but publicly available court records identify the driver as Kousha Vahabi Adl.

RCMP say no additional charges are expected as a result of the investigation.

An online fundraiser launched after the crash to support Seol's family indicated she was survived by a single mother, a brother and two sisters.