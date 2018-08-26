

CTV Vancouver





Several charges have been laid against a Vancouver man who allegedly crashed a stolen pickup truck on busy Main Street Saturday, putting himself and three other people in hospital.

Police alleged 50-year-old Andrew Barry Dollman was behind the wheel of a pickup that slammed into a Ford Focus near Prior Street then hit two parked vehicles.

Dollman was arrested shortly after the crash, and police confirmed Sunday that counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, flight from a peace officer, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident have since been approved against him.

Const. Jason Doucette also reiterated that officers were not chasing the pickup in the moments before the collision, despite the account of one witness who believed he saw a police cruiser in pursuit.

Though police had tried pulling the vehicle over using lights and sirens further north on Main, near Pender Street, Doucette told CTV News the officers held back after the pickup driver refused to stop.

"Police were not pursuing the truck at the time of the crash. The police vehicle that had initiated the original traffic stop had actually turned off their emergency equipment and pulled over to the side of the road," Doucette said in an email.

B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, was still notified about the incident. The IIO is tasked with investigating any police-involved incident that results in death or serious injury.

The agency has yet to determine if the injuries from the crash meet their threshold of serious harm, which would warrant an investigation. An update is expected Monday.

Witnesses also said they saw two people fleeing from the crash scene. Police confirmed there was a 37-year-old passenger in the pickup truck, but said they have not recommended any charges against her.

The passenger and two people from the Ford Focus were also hospitalized after the collision. The extent of the four patients' injuries has not been released, but police described them as non-life-threatening.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott