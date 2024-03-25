Driver caught speeding in pickup with missing wheel arrested in Coquitlam: RCMP

A driver who was speeding in a pickup truck with a missing wheel was arrested in Coquitlam over the weekend, according to authorities.

Mounties say they received the report about the black Dodge Ram travelling at a "high rate of speed" in the city centre on Saturday morning at 5:15 a.m.

"Noticeable noise and sparks may have been associated with the vehicle as it drove on a rim while travelling northbound on Pinetree Way in Coquitlam," a news release from the detachment says, adding that the driver turned east on Lincoln Avenue.

When the driver did stop near Pipeline Road and Windsor Gate, police say the 26-year-old man was arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The Coquitlam RCMP is asking witnesses or anyone with cellphone or dash-cam video to call 604-945-1550.