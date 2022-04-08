Driver arrested for suspected impairment after crash sends 1 to hospital: Surrey RCMP

A driver was arrested for suspected impairment after a late-night crash in Surrey sent one person to hospital Thursday.

Police said the crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. at 98 Avenue and 128 Street. Witnesses say they saw an SUV crash into another vehicle and fire crews pull an injured person from one of the damaged vehicles.

Few details have been released by police, but Mounties confirmed with CTV News one person was taken into custody for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and impaired driving. No charges have been laid, however, and the RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

Officers also confirmed one person was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Surrey RCMP.