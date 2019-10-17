VANCOUVER - A pedestrian was struck at killed in a hit-and-run on an Abbotsford highway early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 6 a.m., Abbotsford police say they were called to a collision on Highway 11 near Clayburn Road. A man in his 50s was badly injured and lifesaving efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. They have not released any information about his identity.

Police say they've located a suspect vehicle and the driver has been arrested.

Just before 7 a.m., the Abbotsford Police Department posted to Twitter saying the highway will be closed between Harris and Clayburn roads "for the next few hours."

"Please use alternative routes," the post says.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Abbotsford police.

This is a developing news story and will continue to be updated.