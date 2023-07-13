Driver arrested after fleeing from police, crashing into Surrey home: RCMP

A 21-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and crashing into a home in Surrey early Thursday morning. A 21-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and crashing into a home in Surrey early Thursday morning.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener