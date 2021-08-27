VANCOUVER -- Police are recommending charges against a driver who allegedly pointed a replica gun at another vehicle in New Westminster this week.

Authorities said the victim called 911 to report that someone had aimed a handgun at them while driving over the Queensborough Bridge on Thursday.

Officers managed to locate and arrest a suspect driver minutes later. They also found what turned out to be a replica gun inside his vehicle, the New Westminster Police Department said in a news release.

"These frontline officers performed a high-risk arrest because these replica firearms are nearly indistinguishable from the real thing," Deputy Chief Const. Paul Hyland said in the release.

"Our police officers will treat them as real until they can prove they're not."

The suspect has since been released from custody under a number of conditions. Police said they are recommending weapons-related charges against him.