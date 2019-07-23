

CTV News Vancouver





A driver in Surrey was airlifted to hospital on Monday, after a Dodge pickup truck flipped and landed in a ditch.

The crash happened near 40 Avenue and 160 Street. The car reportedly flipped 90 degrees and filled with water once it landed in the ditch.

After emergency crews arrived the driver was taken to hospital, but his condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.