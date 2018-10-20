

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in East Vancouver they believe was caused by a driver running a red light.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Nanaimo Street and East Broadway.

The VPD said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and no one else was hurt.

The intersection was closed for nearly two hours while officers examined the scene and collected evidence.

The three vehicles sustained significant damages and were towed from the scene.

Police haven’t commented on whether any of the drivers involved could be facing charges.