Driver, 'accomplice' allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run arrested: Vancouver police

The Vancouver driver allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend and his possible accomplice have been arrested.

The Vancouver Police Department shared an update Tuesday on the tragic crash that killed a 24-year-old pedestrian in the Kitsilano area Sunday.

The victim was struck at about 11:30 p.m. while walking with a friend near West 4th Avenue and Arbutus Street. The driver appeared to be speeding and fled the scene, police said.

"We asked for help to solve this crime, and after receiving significant information from the public, VPD officers identified the suspected driver and arrested him yesterday at his home in Vancouver for the fatal hit-and-run," said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release.

"We also arrested one of the driver’s family members and are investigating whether that person acted as an accomplice after the fatal collision."

CTV News Vancouver obtained surveillance video of the incident.

In the video, a car races down West 4th Avenue at a high rate of speed and it appears a body is thrown several metres down the road. The driver of that vehicle does not stop.

About 30 seconds later, another motorist stops and gets out of the car to check on the pedestrian.

That driver remained on scene and onlookers can be seen covering the body with a blanket.

A 25-year-old, believed to be the driver, and a 63-year-old family member were arrested from a home in South Vancouver Monday, police said. Charges haven't been approved so the two suspects haven't been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa