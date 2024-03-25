Drive-thru worker helps police nab drunk driver in Abbotsford

Police in Abbotsford are thanking a drive-thru attendant who reported a drunk driver at their restaurant over the weekend.

Staff at an unspecified fast food chain in the 32900 block of South Fraser Way noticed something was wrong and called police around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a social media post from the Abbotsford Police Department.

The employee reported having served a customer at the drive-thru who was “slurring their words and appearing to be falling asleep at the wheel,” police said.

Officers then found the vehicle and arrested the 44-year-old driver, who was displaying “obvious signs of impairment.” Police also impounded his car.

“We all play a part in making our roads safe,” the department wrote Monday. “Thank you to the attendant for reporting this unsafe driver while also handling a busy drive-through.”