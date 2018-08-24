

CTV Vancouver





Residents of a Coquiltam neighbourhood woke up to the sound of gunfire early Friday morning during what police are describing as a targeted drive-by shooting.

Police were called to the area of Thomas Avenue and Teck Street after several residents called 911 at around 1:15 a.m. Officers arrived to find multiple shots had been fired at a home.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, though several people were inside the home at the time.

A number of bullet holes could be seen at the property after sunrise, including in some of the windows.

Few other details about the shooting have been confirmed, but Coquitlam RCMP said they believe the incident was targeted. The detachment said officers would remain in the neighbourhood during the day gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information on the shooting who hasn't spoken with police is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.