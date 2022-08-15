Drive-by shooting at Surrey home being investigated

A drive-by shooting of a Surrey home is being investigated by Mounties.

The incident happened over the weekend at a home on 26th Avenue near 17th Street. A home was seen with bullet holes and about a dozen evidence markers were visible.

Mounties said nobody was injured and they believe the shooting could be related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police are also looking into a vehicle fire that was reported nearby on 28th Avenue. Investigators haven't said whether the two incidents are connected.