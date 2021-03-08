VANCOUVER -- Parents and teachers concerned about pandemic protocols in schools have planned a drive-by protest in all five of B.C.'s health regions for Monday afternoon.

The rally will be similar to solidarity events seen outside Surrey schools in recent weeks, with participants being asked to wear red.

In this case, parents will drive by the head offices of all the province's health regions. Similar to previous rallies, their cars will be decorated as part of the "Red for BCEd" campaign.

In the past, the "Red for Ed" campaigns have called for increased funding for public education. In this case, local organizers are calling for a tougher mask mandate, better ventilation indoors and smaller class sizes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is time for a highly visual stance," a Facebook post from BC SickOut for the event says. "Let's show our government and health officials that we have had enough!"

The event takes place from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the various health offices. Anyone who participates is asked to stay in their car.