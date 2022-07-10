Dramatic rescue helps mother and son escape blaze at Vancouver BC Housing building

Multiple residents of a social housing building in Vancouver's West End have been displaced after a fire tore through a suite there Saturday evening.

Spencer Kenyon recalls hearing the commotion while in his suite on the first floor.

“All of a sudden I hear everyone in the building just started screaming ‘get out, get out’, and everyone’s frantic,” said the 21-year-old.

Instead of running for safety, Kenyon, an aspiring firefighter, sprinted up two floors to the third-floor unit where a mother and son were desperately trying to escape. Witnesses say the young boy looked around 10-years-old and had an air cast on one of his legs.

“He’s like, inhaling smoke because he’s beside the apartment so I just need to get him downstairs so I pick him up and he’s a bit of a larger kid, but he’s super sweet,” said Kenyon.

“The young boy had a broken leg, I think he had an air cast on his right leg,” said fellow resident Craig Soles. “Spencer just picked him up, swooped him in.”

Video recorded by a neighbour and shared with CTV News shows smoke pouring from a window on the third floor of the multi-unit building on Comox Street.

The call came in around 7:45 p.m., according to Vancouver Fire Rescue Service, which told CTV News the fire was started accidentally.

A mother and son in the suite where the fire began suffered smoke inhalation, but made it out of the building otherwise unscathed. No other injuries were reported, firefighters said.

Crews were unable to say how many residents of the BC Housing building would be displaced by the blaze, but noted that at least the third-floor unit where the fire originated and the ones directly below it would be uninhabitable for a time.

Most of the damage was contained to the suite where the fire began, crews said, adding that some of the other units in the building suffered smoke and water damage.

CTV News reached out to BC Housing but did not receive a statement before deadline.