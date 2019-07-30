A Surrey mother is calling for safety improvements along Highway 10 after a video of a serious crash involving two sports cars surfaced online.

“People are losing their lives on this corner and I don’t want to see them gone,” said Diane Thandi, who lives nearby.

The latest accident happened on Sunday near 132 Street when two Dodge Vipers collided.

Thandi says high speed crashes happen at the intersection every other day. She’s still shaken about one that happened in her own front yard last winter.

“Two cars collided with each other and unfortunately they did land here and our whole entire fence was broken through,” Thandi told CTV News.

The vehicles flipped and ended up on her lawn, right where her kids normally play. She says families frequent the intersection to lay flowers and pay their respects to their late loved ones.

“There’s a cross that’s been here for years and years and years, but nothing’s been done.”

No one was hurt in the latest crash. Surrey RCMP says its Traffic Enforcement team is investigating.

“There was some concern regarding the sharp veer to the left that one vehicle had made that the drivers were not full in control of the vehicles,” said Const. Richard Wright of Surrey RCMP.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or those with dash cam video to come forward.

Thandi says she’s fed up with reckless drivers wreaking havoc in her neighbourhood.

“You don’t need to speed. If you want to lose your life, do it another way, but please don’t harm the people around this area. I’ve got two kids that play in this yard and I don’t want to see them gone," she said.

According to ICBC, there were 158 crashes at the intersection between 2013 and 2017.

There were injuries in more than half of those.

“Maybe we do need a big barrier on our side. A big fence or something just to help if they can’t do anything else about the speed,” said Thandi.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says it's currently reviewing options to enhance the safety in the intersection.

“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure looks at many factors such as road geometry and design, weather conditions including air and pavement temperatures, road surface condition, signage, site visibility, number of lanes, proximity to intersections, lighting, traffic speeds and volumes, pavement condition, etc," the ministry said in a statement.