VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will be back for a live briefing Thursday to discuss the spread of the novel coronavirus in the province.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry have no longer been doing daily live briefings on new cases, but they're scheduled to speak from Victoria Thursday afternoon.

The last update, which was delivered through a written statement Wednesday, revealed 12 new cases of the virus, but no additional deaths.

That marked the fifth day in a row with zero deaths related to COVID-19, which is the longest stretch since mid-March.

The statement also said there have be no new community outbreaks since the last update, but two "community clusters" had been identified. Both of those were "associated with large family connections."

Friday's virus update is also expected to be delivered through a written statement.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

