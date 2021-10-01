Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce enhanced health and safety plan for schools
The British Columbia ministries of health and education plan a joint news conference today to announce what are described as enhanced health and safety guidelines for B.C. schools.
A joint release from the ministries says provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside will make the announcement at 10:30 this morning.
It comes as school trustees in Vancouver, Surrey and Burnaby have moved beyond provincial regulations and tightened mask mandates in their districts to require face coverings for all students, regardless of grade level, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
B.C. currently requires masks for students in Grades 4 to 12 and Henry has resisted calls from parents and teachers to make face coverings mandatory in kindergarten to Grade 3.
She says masks are just one tool in containing COVID-19, while good ventilation and limits on intermingling between classes are other keys ways to curb the spread of the virus.
Members of a fourth Metro Vancouver school board meet later today to discuss a mask mandate for students in all grades in the New Westminster district, and to consider a recommendation to seek a legal opinion regarding mandatory vaccinations for staff members.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2021.
UPDATED | Peter Nygard consents to extradition to U.S., as he faces new sexual assault charges in Toronto
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard will be extradited to the U.S. to face sex trafficking and racketeering charges in New York, court heard, on the same day Toronto police charged him with multiple sexual assaults.
BREAKING | Police recover body, make arrest in alleged murder of missing Ontario couple
An arrest has been made in the alleged murder of an Ontario couple who disappeared earlier this month, police say.
Quebec must acknowledge systemic racism and eliminate it, says coroner’s report into Joyce Echaquan's death
The coroner investigating the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan says it's important that the Quebec government 'acknowledge the existence of systemic racism within our institutions and make a commitment to help eliminate it.'
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
Drugmaker Merck said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus, potentially a leap forward in the global fight against the pandemic.
Ontario reports 1,315 new cases of COVID-19 over two days, 20 deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 1,315 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days and 20 more deaths linked to the disease.
Watch the timelapse showing the spread of COVID-19 cases in Canada and the U.S.
Use this interactive tool to compare COVID-19 in all U.S. states and Canadian provinces over the entire period of the pandemic, to present day.
From the '60s Scoop to now: Canada still separating Indigenous children from families
Every year, thousands of Indigenous children are separated from their parents, their communities and their culture to be placed in Canada’s foster care system, a system that, in many ways, continues the cycle of colonial violence.
British gas pumps still dry, pig cull fears grow
Many British gas stations were still dry after a chaotic week that saw panic-buying, fights at the pumps and drivers hoarding fuel in water bottles after an acute shortage of truck drivers strained supply chains to breaking point.
FBI, state join search for missing Florida college student
The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have joined a search that spans three counties for a missing college student who disappeared a week ago. Miya Marcano vanished on the same day a maintenance man improperly used a master key to enter her apartment, authorities said.
LIVE @ NOON | B.C. housing minister, Victoria mayor to provide update on COVID-19 among city's homeless
Health and housing officials will make an announcement about COVID-19 cases in Victoria’s homeless population Friday.
3 men from Lower Mainland arrested for refusing to wear masks, threatening BC Ferries passengers
Three men from the Lower Mainland were arrested last week after refusing to wear face masks on a BC Ferries vessel bound for Vancouver Island.
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. health ministry to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Friday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.
Man in life-threatening condition after early morning hit-and-run near Macleod Trail
Emergency crews are on scene of an early morning hit-and-run in the city's southeast that left one man with severe, life-threatening injuries.
COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday, Oct. 1
Alberta Health is expected to report its latest COVID-19 data on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Calgary old city hall restoration granted national award for heritage conservation
Restoration work done to Calgary’s old city hall has been recognized with a national award.
Pedestrian dead after crash south of Edmonton
A pedestrian is dead after a crash in the Leduc, Alta., area on Friday morning, RCMP said.
Edmonton's advance polls open Monday. Here's what you need to know
Advance voting for Edmonton's municipal election starts on Monday.
BREAKING | Police recover body, make arrest in alleged murder of missing Ontario couple
An arrest has been made and one body has been recovered in the alleged murder of an Ontario couple who disappeared earlier this month, police say.
Supreme Court upholds Ontario law that slashed Toronto council
Canada's top court has upheld an Ontario law that slashed the size of Toronto's city council nearly in half during the last municipal election.
Quebec adds 643 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 410,823 Quebecers have caught COVID-19. Of those, 393,595 people have recovered, and 11,377 have died.
Weekend Traffic: Avoid two tunnels, two interchanges and a couple of major highways
Anyone planning on driving in the Montreal area this weekend should expect delays at the Lafontaine tunnel (A-25), the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) and the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136).
WATCH FULL PROCEEDINGS | Peter Nygard consents to extradition to United States
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has consented to being extradited to the United States to face charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.
-
LIVE AT NOON | Manitoba's top doctor, health minister to give public health update
Manitoba’s top doctor and health minister are set to give a public health update on Friday afternoon.
Toronto police to charge Peter Nygard with sexual assault, forcible confinement
Toronto police say they will lay multiple historic sexual assault charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard in connection with alleged offences dating as far back as the 1980s.
Sask. health-care workers will be required to provide proof of vaccination
Starting Friday, health care workers in Saskatchewan will be required to provide proof of vaccination.
'Simply not the case': Sask. pandemic chief of staff says COVID-19 testing not a substitute for vaccinations
A physician who serves as a pandemic chief of staff at the Saskatchewan Health Authority says a negative COVID-19 test is not a substitute for vaccination.
Sask. reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time
Saskatchewan hit a devastating marker Thursday when the province recorded more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time.
Here's what you need to know ahead of Friday's proof of vaccination requirement
Starting Friday proof of vaccination or a negative test result will be required in Saskatchewan for public access to businesses and events
These Regina runners show no signs of slowing down, proving age is just a number
Friday marks the International Day of Older Persons, and a Regina running duo has become a testament to the adage "age is just a number."
Helping clear the backlog: ER doctor sets up volunteer COVID-19 test site in New Brunswick
As cases continue to climb in New Brunswick, so do the wait times for those wanting to be tested for COVID-19.
Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw fishery symbolic of fight for Indigenous self-governance
The chief of Sipekne'katik First Nation in Nova Scotia remembers when the Indigenous fishery first made headlines in the late '90s.
New Brunswick reports two deaths; 99 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday
New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths and 99 new cases on Thursday.
Ninety per cent of municipal employees comply with COVID-19 vaccination policy
With the deadline passed, nine out of every 10 municipal employees in London are complying with City Hall's new COVID-19 vaccination policy.
Infant, adult suffer life-threatening injuries in Elgin County collision
An infant and an adult are in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after an SUV and grain truck collided in Elgin County Thursday evening.
Bacon prices reach all-time high in Canada
As grocery prices continue to rise, the price of bacon in Canada reached an all-time high last month, according to data from Statistics Canada.
Cyclist in critical condition after crash on Lasalle Boulevard: Sudbury police
A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash on Lasalle Boulevard in New Sudbury on Wednesday night, police said.
Reducing close contacts best way to control COVID-19 spread as weather cools: Dr. Wang
Waterloo Region's medical officer of health continues to encourage residents to limit close contacts to help prevent uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 as the weather cools.
Guelph police lay 46 charges at unsanctioned gatherings over Homecoming weekend
Guelph police say they laid 46 charges during unsanctioned gatherings over Homecoming weekend.