Dr. Bonnie Henry, Michael Bublé honoured at Order of B.C. ceremony

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Burnaby-born crooner Michael Bublé were among 31 Order of British Columbia recipients honoured at a ceremony Thursday evening.

The event at Government House marked the first Order of British Columbia ceremony since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and included recipients from both 2020 and 2021. There were also three recipients from previous years who were unable to attend their ceremonies.

Henry was recognized for her ongoing efforts during the global health crisis, as well as her work battling Ebola in Uganda and polio in Pakistan.

"Be kind, be calm and be safe: For more than 20 months, Dr. Bonnie Henry has used this phrase to guide British Columbians," said Jerymy Brownridge, private secretary to Lt.-Gov. Janet Austen, while introducing the provincial health officer.

"She's recognized nationally and internationally for extensive knowledge and experience in public health, and was specifically requested to represent Canada and support the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization."

The other recipients recognized at Thursday's event included:

Chief Joe Alphonse of 150 Mile House

The late Shashi Assanand of Richmond

Joe Average, MGC, of Vancouver

Brenda Baptiste of Osoyoos

Ryan Beedie of West Vancouver

Frances Belzberg, OC, of Vancouver

Dr. Gary Birch, OC, of Vancouver

Dr. Debra Braithwaite of Victoria

Shirley Chan of Vancouver

Neil Cook, MGC, of Cranbrook

Jane Coop, CM, of Vancouver

Ajay Dilawri of Vancouver

Debra Doucette of North Vancouver

Paul George of Gibsons

Rusty Goepel, of Vancouver

John Horton of Delta

Dr. Mel Krajden of Vancouver

Carol A. Lee of Vancouver

Dr. James McEwen, OC, of Vancouver

Brian Minter, CM, of Chilliwack

Dr. Janet Nadine Mort of Central Saanich

Professor Andrew Petter, CM, QC of Victoria

Tracy Porteous of Victoria

Dr. Dolph Schluter of Vancouver

Arran and Ratana Stephens of Vancouver

Marvin Storrow, QC, of Vancouver

Carole Taylor, OC, of Vancouver

Ruth Williams of Kamloops

There were 16 people appointed to the Order of British Columbia last year out of 257 who were nominated.

Since its inception in 1989, 475 British Columbians have been appointed to the province's highest honour. Members come from all regions of the province and are appointed roughly in proportion to each region's population.

"Congratulations to the newest members of the Order of B.C. Thank you for your passion, your hard work and the gifts you share with others," Premier John Horgan said in a statement. "Your achievements and accomplishments create a better B.C. for us all."