VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health minister and provincial health officer are scheduled to give another update on novel coronavirus numbers in the province Wednesday.

The afternoon update is expected to include new positive cases as well as any deaths or recoveries that were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Tuesday's update highlighted 27 new cases and three more deaths. To date, 72 people have died from the virus in the province, while 942 have recovered.

Officials also announced another outbreak at a seniors' home in the region, this time at the South Granville Park Lodge in Vancouver.

Thursday's update is expected to be delivered by a news release, rather than a live briefing. On Friday, Dix and Henry are expected to outline new modelling health officials have been tracking in the province.

