The City of Burnaby is trying to determine who dumped dozens of bags of hazardous material in a residential neighbourhood over the weekend.

A large pile of yellow bags marked with asbestos warning labels was left in an alley near Carleton Avenue and Cambridge Street on Sunday. A strip of caution tape placed over the bags reads, “Respirators And Protective Clothing Are Required In This Area.”

Neighbourhood residents told CTV News they're not happy that someone would just discard something as potentially dangerous as asbestos, which can cause lung cancer and mesothelioma.

"Whoever did it is pretty stupid," said Franco Zenotto. "I mean, this isn't something you joke around with."

Residents reported the asbestos on Sunday, and road blocks were placed around the pile. On Tuesday, a contractor was brought in to safely dispose of the bags.

Miles Popik, the foreman in charge of waste pickups for the city, said the incident was anything but unique. He told CTV News companies will sometimes dump hazardous materials to save a little money.

"It could be a contractor that did this … to avoid the cost of, say, a waste manifest and the disposal fees," Popik said. "This is common. This happens every day."

But residents can breathe easy knowing the bags wouldn't pose a threat unless they were tampered with, according to officials.

"It would have to be jumped on and disturbed and create a dust cloud, or release fibres into the air," Popik said.

But given that the bags were left blocking the alley for two days, residents said it's lucky that no children had started poking around the pile.

"Anyone can go there and open up the bag," Zenotto said. "Even some animals in the nighttime, they can open them up."

The city said if the people who left the asbestos in the alley are caught, they could be fined for illegal dumping.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljur