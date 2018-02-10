Dozens of Justice for Colten demonstrators in Vancouver joined others across the country Saturday expressing frustration at a Saskatchewan jury's decision to acquit Gerald Stanley in Colten Boushie's 2016 shooting death.

"Bring Signs and voices to showcase our resistance and rage in peaceful protest to this current unjust decision of the Gerald Stanley trail," organizers wrote on the Facebook event page.

The not-guilty verdict on Friday sent shockwaves across the country. Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould tweeted that Canada "can and must do better."

Thank you PM @JustinTrudeau. My thoughts are with the family of Colton Boushie tonight. I truly feel your pain and I hear all of your voices. As a country we can and must do better - I am committed to working everyday to ensure justice for all Canadians. https://t.co/HvjV0bofrQ — Jody Wilson-Raybould (@Puglaas) February 10, 2018

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed his condolences to Boushie's family.

Just spoke with @Puglaas. I can't imagine the grief and sorrow the Boushie family is feeling tonight. Sending love to them from the US. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 10, 2018

Gerald Stanley, a white farmer, was on trial for the death of the 22-year-old Indigenous man. The trial heard that Boushie was shot in the head while in an SUV that had been driven onto Stanley's farm near Biggar, Sask.

Clint Wuttunee, chief of the Red Pheasant First Nation of which Boushie was a member, called the ruling perverse and said it has crushed the spirit of the community.

"Colten Boushie was shot in the back of the head at point blank range. Nevertheless an all white jury formed the twisted view of that obvious truth and found Stanley not guilty," he told the Canadian Press.

Similar rallies to the one in Vancouver are planned in several Canadian cities including Ottawa, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Toronto.

With files from the Canadian Press