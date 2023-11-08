VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Downtown Vancouver intersection closed after 'serious' crash involving pedestrian

    The intersection of Howe and West Hastings streets was closed on Wednesday, Nov. 8 after a serious collision. The intersection of Howe and West Hastings streets was closed on Wednesday, Nov. 8 after a serious collision.

    A downtown Vancouver intersection is closed while police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

    Yellow police tape has gone up at the intersection of Howe and West Hastings streets and evidence markers can be seen on the road.

    The Vancouver Police Department, in a tweet, said the incident was a "serious collision involving a pedestrian."

    No additional details were provided.

    CTV News has reached out to police and paramedics for more information. This story will be updated when a response is received.

