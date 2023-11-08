Downtown Vancouver intersection closed after 'serious' crash involving pedestrian
A downtown Vancouver intersection is closed while police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning.
Yellow police tape has gone up at the intersection of Howe and West Hastings streets and evidence markers can be seen on the road.
The Vancouver Police Department, in a tweet, said the incident was a "serious collision involving a pedestrian."
No additional details were provided.
CTV News has reached out to police and paramedics for more information. This story will be updated when a response is received.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Canadians are hurting and crying out that it needs to stop': PM Trudeau on Israel-Hamas war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling out the 'unacceptable' rise in hate surfacing in Canada amid the Israel-Hamas war, and calling for Canadians to remember 'this is not who we are.' In his remarks, the prime minister also restated the Canadian government's calls for humanitarian pauses, amid continuing pushes for Canada to call for an immediate ceasefire.
Live updates: Ivanka Trump testifies she wasn't involved in documents central to her father's civil fraud trial
Ivanka Trump testified Wednesday that she had no role in her father's personal financial statements, echoing her adult brothers about documents central to the civil fraud trial that could reshape Donald Trump's family business.
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested on charges linked to handling of at least 189 bodies: FBI
The owner of a Colorado funeral home and his wife have been arrested after the decaying remains of at least 189 people were recently found at his facility.
DEVELOPING 3 injured following reports of explosion in west Ottawa
Firefighters are on scene following reports of an explosion at a fire station construction site at 1075 March Road in Kanata.
Judging from the level of U.S. consumer complaints, air travel is getting worse
Air travel is getting worse, judging from the number of U.S. consumer complaints.
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
What a just-released report says about Canada's most common and deadly form of cancer
A report released Wednesday by the Canadian Cancer Society details how deaths from lung cancer—the most common and deadly form of cancer in Canada—have taken a significant tumble in recent years, a step forward believed to be connected largely to reductions in smoking and tobacco use.
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
Winnipeg woman sues Tim Hortons alleging cream in tea led to hospitalization
A Winnipeg woman is suing Tim Hortons alleging a staff mistake that added cream instead of almond milk to her tea led to a severe allergic reaction and stopped her heart for several minutes.
Vancouver Island
-
Thousands in B.C. getting free contraception, providing 'hope for reproductive justice'
Roughly 166,000 people in B.C. didn’t pay a dime for their prescription contraception between April 1 and Sept. 30. Health ministry data obtained by CTV News shows the majority of people using B.C.’s free prescription contraception program are in their 20s.
-
'The growth is a challenge': West Shore schools struggle with rapid enrolment growth
The Sooke School District released its enrolment numbers on Tuesday, showing its pace of growth hasn’t slowed down, adding 680 new students this year.
-
MLA gives emotional appeal for B.C. teen to stay with family as foster father battles cancer
Fighting back tears Tuesday, BC United MLA Mike de Jong made an emotional plea in the B.C. legislature on behalf of a 14-year-old girl in foster care.
Calgary
-
Calgary man facing child pornography, luring charges connected to Oregon teen
A 61-year-old Calgary man is facing child pornography charges after allegedly luring an American teen online.
-
Calgary police seek dash-cam footage of October hit-and-run on Deerfoot
Calgary police are asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect in a late October hit-and-run on Deerfoot Trail.
-
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
-
Kelsey Ouellette homicide: Edmonton police to provide case update today
Police are expected to release new information at 1 p.m. on Wednesday about the homicide of Kelsey Ouellette.
-
Edson resident scammed by people pretending to be Mounties: RCMP
Police in Edson have issued a warning about a scam involving people physically impersonating police officers.
Toronto
-
'Senseless killing': Canada-wide warrant issued for 17-year-old male in connection with murder of Pickering Casino security guard
Police in Durham Region are looking for a 17-year-old male they believe is responsible for the Thanksgiving Day murder of a casino security guard.
-
Ontario car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
Freezing rain warning issued for parts of Greater Toronto Area
A freezing rain warning has been issued for parts of the GTA with Environment Canada warning of snow and ice pellets beginning Wednesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
EMSB challenges 'absurd' requirement for English boards to communicate in French
The English Montreal School Board says it plans to file a motion Wednesday in Quebec Superior Court about its right to communicate in English.
-
Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore
A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and obstructing justice.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Snow, freezing rain in the forecast for southwestern Quebec
Nearly five centimetres of snow are forecasted to hit the ground Thursday morning in southwestern Quebec, but the streets likely won't stay coated for long.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman sues Tim Hortons alleging cream in tea led to hospitalization
A Winnipeg woman is suing Tim Hortons alleging a staff mistake that added cream instead of almond milk to her tea led to a severe allergic reaction and stopped her heart for several minutes.
-
More than 100 victim impact statements submitted at sentencing for man, mother convicted in impaired driving death
Dozens of friends and family members flooded a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday as the sentencing hearing began for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving in a fatal collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
Abandoned boat discovered during search for missing Manitoba man
The Manitoba RCMP is searching for a man who went missing last week after taking out his boat.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier says provinces will move away from poaching health-care workers
During a news conference in Halifax on Tuesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe signalled that Canadian provinces may move away from poaching health-care workers.
-
'He’ll get excited': Sask. teen taught horse to paint
The close bond between a Saskatchewan teen and a horse has blossomed into an artistic collaboration.
-
John Gormley 'stepping away' from radio
Saskatchewan's most well known talk radio broadcaster has announced he's leaving the airwaves.
Regina
-
Several people hospitalized after coach bus rolls near Wolseley, Sask.
Several people have been injured in a bus rollover on Highway 1 near the Town of Wolseley, according to police.
-
Saskatchewan to spend $765,000 on pavilion at climate conference in Dubai
The Saskatchewan government is to spend up to $765,000 on an event space at a global climate conference in Dubai.
-
Sask. students will be required to take a financial literacy class to graduate high school
A course that focuses on financial literacy will soon be a requirement for high school students beginning in September of 2024.
Atlantic
-
Snow squalls expected for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday night
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Pictou and Antigonish Counties of Nova Scotia.
-
Jury deliberating at Lexi Daken coroner’s inquest, recommendations expected
In the final day of testimony at the coroner’s inquest into the death of Lexi Daken, the jury heard from the health-care professionals who tried to save the New Brunswick teen’s life.
-
Fredericton police investigating 2022 hospital waiting room death
The Fredericton Police Force is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital waiting room last year.
London
-
Charges laid following October tractor crash in Seaforth
Huron OPP were first called to the scene on Oct. 13 around 8 p.m. to find a farm tractor that had left the roadway and impacted the front of a building on Main Street.
-
London, Ont. developer rant caught on tape during BIA meeting
The issues and frustrations of downtown business people came to the forefront on Tuesday when Shmuel Farhi went off on a rant at a London Business Improvement Association meeting.
-
WATCH
WATCH London, Ont. man frustrated after tire slashing incident
A London man wants to get the word out after someone wearing a mask and riding a bicycle was caught on a home surveillance camera slashing tires in the middle of the night on an east end driveway last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect, up to 15 cm of snow
Snow will be falling in northeastern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon due to an approaching low-pressure system that will bring up to 15 cm by Thursday morning.
-
Ontario car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
North Bay OPP on the scene of serious Hwy. 11 collision
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay is on the scene Wednesday of a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 11.
Kitchener
-
Freezing rain expected to fall in Waterloo-Wellington
Afternoon and evening drivers can expect slippery conditions on the roads in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
-
Cyclist airlifted with serious injuries after Kitchener crash
A cyclist was seriously injured and needed to be airlifted to hospital after a crash in Kitchener.
-
Man stopped for speeding found with open beer cans, psilocybin and cannabis in car
A Cambridge man is facing several charges after Guelph police say he was caught driving nearly twice the speed limit on a local road.