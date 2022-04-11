Downtown Vancouver fire: Several people rescued, drivers told to avoid Gastown

"Several" people have been rescued from a building on fire in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood, according to the city's fire chief.

Karen Fry posted a video of the firefighting efforts on Abbott Street Monday morning, saying "several occupants rescued."

Her video showed smoke pouring from a four-storey brick building as firefighters aimed a spray of water at the upper floor.

Shortly after noon, the chief wrote that "13 firefighting apparatus" were at the scene, and that someone who lived on the second floor had been rescued.

Smoke could be seen from several kilometres away as flames poured from the roof of the red brick building.

Vancouver police are asking drivers to avoid the area because of the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Several occupants rescued pic.twitter.com/65n12IQmKm — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) April 11, 2022

Smoke is seen billowing out of Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood during a three-alarm fire on April 11, 2022.

Firefighters work to extinguish a three-alarm fire in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood on April 11, 2022. (Submitted)

Onlookers are seen at the scene of a fire in Vancouver on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Jim Fong / CTV News Vancouver)

The scene of a fire on Abbott Street is pictured in Vancouver on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Jim Fong / CTV News Vancouver)

A fire tears through a building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Jim Fong / CTV News Vancouver)