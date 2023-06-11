Downtown Eastside shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Saturday evening, police say.

The man was shot inside a building near East Hastings Street and Princess Avenue around 7:15 p.m., according to police.

He was found outside the building and given medical attention at the scene before being taken to hospital in an ambulance.

One person was arrested at the scene, and VPD say investigators are working to determine if there are more suspects at large.

Police say they will be in the area Sunday to collect evidence and look for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD’s major crime section at 604-717-2541.