Downtown Eastside shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Saturday evening, police say.
The man was shot inside a building near East Hastings Street and Princess Avenue around 7:15 p.m., according to police.
He was found outside the building and given medical attention at the scene before being taken to hospital in an ambulance.
One person was arrested at the scene, and VPD say investigators are working to determine if there are more suspects at large.
Police say they will be in the area Sunday to collect evidence and look for witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD’s major crime section at 604-717-2541.
Oldest of 4 siblings who survived Colombian plane crash told family their mother lived for days
The four Indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed have shared limited but harrowing details of their ordeal with their family, including that their mother survived the crash for days before she died.
Wildfire roundup: What you need to know about blazes burning across Canada
Wildfires are burning dangerously close to a central Albertan town in what federal officials say is an 'unprecedented' fire season across Canada. Here's a look at developments Sunday.
Two species are in danger of local extinction as wildfires spread across Canada
As Canada faces an unprecedented wildfire season, Calgary's Wilder Institute is looking for ways to preserve at-risk species which could become locally extinct if wildfires reach their habitat.
TREND LINE | Many federal seats too close to call and 'up for grabs' in latest Nanos projections
If a federal election were held now, Nanos Research's latest seat projections show Liberals would be in tough fights in ridings they won in 2021 -- including those in metropolitan areas in B.C. and Ontario.
New Canada Post stamp honours first Indigenous woman premier Nellie Cournoyea
On Monday, Canada Post revealed a new stamp design honouring the life and work of Nellie Cournoyea, Canada’s first Indigenous woman to become premier of a province or territory. She served as the sixth premier of the Northwest Territories from 1991 to 1995.
No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
'Running with the pack' good for dogs, children not so much: study
New research determines the most important factors in a healthy, happy dog lifestyle.
Forget the influencers. Here come the ‘deinfluencers’
A new breed of 'deinfluencers' has arrived, and they’re saying that materialism and overpriced trends are no longer in style.
Fearless competitors become enduring couple during gruelling 'Race to Alaska'
A B.C. couple fell in love during the longest first date of their lives -- a dangerous boat race.
'It's hard': Nanaimo junior football team suffers 3rd theft in 2 years
The Vancouver Island Raiders junior football team is reeling from another expensive theft, after much-needed sports equipment was swiped in late May.
Rain slows down Vancouver Island wildfire, detour route reopens
Rain overnight Friday provided some relief for a wildfire burning out-of-control near Port Alberni, B.C., as crews continue to battle the blaze that shut down the only paved roadway connecting the east and west coasts of Vancouver Island.
Hundreds climb Calgary's tallest building for charity
The ninth annual Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge took over Brookfield Place in downtown Calgary on Sunday.
Over 1,000 Calgarians join Betty's Run to raise funds for ALS
People laced up in North Glenmore Park Sunday morning to raise money and spread the word about ALS.
Calgary fire destroys main level of northwest home
Fire destroyed the entire main level of a house in Cambrian Heights Sunday morning.
3 killed in Tesla rollover in south Edmonton
Two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene, Edmonton police said. Two other men were taken to hospital in critical condition, along with a woman who was in serious, but stable condition.
Elks looking to halt home losing streak in opener vs. Riders
The Elks have not won at home since Oct. 12, 2019.
'This is really needed': First ever Halal Ribfest in Edmonton
The grills are fired up and the meat is cooking at Edmonton's first Halal Ribfest this weekend.
SIU investigating after police fire gun on Toronto street during alleged car theft
The SIU is investigating after a TPS officer discharged their firearm in the west end of Toronto Sunday afternoon while responding to reports of a car theft.
Super skinny Toronto house sells for $300K over asking after less than a week on market
A house in Toronto just over 10 feet wide has sold for well over its asking price after being listed on the market for less than five days.
Moment SUV crashes through front window of Toronto restaurant caught on video
Security camera footage captured the moment an SUV crashed through the front window of a Scarborough restaurant on Saturday evening, leaving an employee injured.
Quebec police investigating after woman shot in Mont-Tremblant home
A woman, 51, is in critical condition after she was shot during the night in a residence in Mont-Tremblant, in Quebec's Lower Laurentians.
Quebec moves from defence to offence mode to fight forest fires
Quebec is switching from defence to offence mode to fight forest fires, Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Maite Blanchette Vezina announced on Sunday. However, a "very short-term" return is not expected for residents of evacuated communities, the minister said at a news briefing in Quebec City.
Final chapter for beloved Mile-End bookstore set to close in July
A Mile-End book store that faced closure because of a massive rent hike in 2021 is set to close its doors at the end of July.
'I love this community': Brian Bowman gets new job at Canada Life
Winnipeg's former mayor has landed himself a new job.
Winnipeg attractions face staffing issues heading into summer
Tinkertown is in danger of having to partially close some days of the week, saying it's seen a massive drop in job applications.
Man dies after early morning fight: Brandon police
Brandon police are investigating a homicide.
Riversdale shooting deemed homicide, two women in custody: Saskatoon police
Two women in Saskatoon have been charged following a shooting in the Riversdale area.
Saskatchewan Country Music Awards: Hunter Brothers win big, Justin Labrash, Bart McKay and Tenille Arts all collect multiple awards
Assiniboia was bursting at the seams with country music talent as the south Saskatchewan community hosted the 34th annual SCMA awards over the weekend.
'Don't use alone': Moose Jaw police warns public after 3 fatal overdoses in 2 days
Moose Jaw police are warning the public after three sudden deaths were linked to suspected Fentanyl use.
Saskatchewan Country Music Awards: Hunter Brothers win big, Justin Labrash, Bart McKay and Tenille Arts all collect multiple awards
Assiniboia was bursting at the seams with country music talent as the south Saskatchewan community hosted the 34th annual SCMA awards over the weekend.
Advocates gather in Regina for annual JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes
The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) hosted its annual Walk to Cure Diabetes in the Queen City over the weekend.
More evacuees allowed to return to their Tantallon-area homes after devastating wildfire
More evacuees were allowed to return home this weekend, more than two weeks after a series of devastating wildfires broke out in Nova Scotia.
139 firefighters from Canada, U.S. battling Nova Scotia's Barrington Lake blaze
Firefighters from three provinces, the United States and Canada's Department of National Defence are in southwestern Nova Scotia today to battle the largest wildfire in the province's history.
N.S. RCMP searching for two people charged with sexual offences
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is searching for two people recently charged with sexual offences.
Hateful anti-LGBTQ message caught on video at London law firm
On Saturday Jim Dean arrived at his law firm on Hamilton Road to find a hateful message spray-painted across his front door.
'He's so special': 3-year old completes Forest City Fun Run with assist from walking device
With family and friends by his side, three-year old Colby Champ took off in his first Forest City Road Race.
Two people have died after a marine incident near Bayfield
A local volunteer and boater have died after an attempted marine rescue Saturday in the Bayfield area.
3 have surrendered in Highway 11 police investigation in North Bay
Three people have surrendered in active investigation at the White Fawn Apartments on Highway 11 in North Bay on Sunday and police have reopened the road.
40 overdoses recorded in one week, says WRIDS
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) is sounding the alarm after a significant number of drug overdose and poisonings were reported over the last few days.
One sent to hospital with stab wound following Waterloo altercation: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of an early morning stabbing Sunday around the University Commons Plaza in Waterloo.